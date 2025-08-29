IDEAYA Grants Stock Options To Four New Hires Under Inducement Plan

Markets
(RTTNews) - IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA), a precision oncology company, granted non-qualified stock options covering 139,800 shares of its common stock to four recently hired employees on August 28, 2025.

These awards were issued under the company's 2023 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan as part of hiring incentives aligned with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options have an exercise price of $24.93 per share, matching the market closing price on the grant date. They carry a 10-year term and vest over four years, with 25% vesting after one year and the remaining options vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years, subject to continued employment.

IDEAYA highlighted that its 2023 Inducement Plan is reserved exclusively for equity awards granted to individuals who are new hires or rejoining after a break in employment, serving as a material incentive for them to accept positions with the company, in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

