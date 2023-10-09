IDEAYA Biosciences Selects Werner Helicase Inhibitor Development Candidate With GSK

(RTTNews) - IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) announced selection of a Werner Helicase Inhibitor Development Candidate, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the helicase domain of Werner protein. The company is collaborating with GSK (GSK.L, GSK) on IND-enabling studies to support the clinical evaluation of the Werner Helicase Inhibitor Development Candidate for patients having tumors characterized by high microsatellite instability.

The companies are targeting an Investigational New Drug submission to the FDA in 2024 for the Werner Helicase Inhibitor Development Candidate, subject to satisfactory completion of ongoing preclinical and IND-enabling studies, to enable first-in-human study initiation.

GSK holds a global license to develop and commercialize the Werner Helicase Inhibitor Development Candidate. IDEAYA earned a $3 million milestone from GSK in connection with IND-enabling studies and has the potential to earn up to an additional $17 million aggregate milestone payments through early Phase 1.

IDEAYA intends to host an Investor R&D Day in the fourth quarter of 2023, with participation of GSK.

