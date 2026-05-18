IDEAYA Biosciences Says Melanoma Drug on Track for NDA After Strong Trial Data

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) said its lead oncology program remains on track for a regulatory submission after reporting positive top-line data in first-line metastatic melanoma, while also highlighting several pipeline programs during a presentation at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference.

Yujiro Hata, IDEAYA’s chief executive officer, described the company as a “leading precision medicine oncology company” and said its lead program, darovasertib, recently generated top-line results in first-line metastatic melanoma. Hata said the company also recently received Real-Time Oncology Review, or RTOR, and plans to submit its first pre-submission package for a new drug application next week.

Darovasertib Data Support NDA Plans

Hata said IDEAYA’s OptimUM-02 study was designed to support both accelerated approval and full approval. The primary endpoint for accelerated approval is median progression-free survival, while overall survival is the endpoint for full approval.

The company reported median progression-free survival of 6.9 months in the treatment arm, compared with 3.1 months in the control arm. Hata said that translated to a hazard ratio of 0.42 and a p-value of less than 0.0001.

“Great result, really puts us on track for that NDA submission,” Hata said.

Hata also noted that IDEAYA reported single-arm overall survival data last fall of just over 21 months, compared with what the company believes could be a historical overall survival range of roughly 12 to 13 months. He said the top-line results also showed a preliminary favorable overall survival trend.

IDEAYA plans to present additional data in a late-breaker oral presentation at ASCO on Monday, June 1. Hata said the presentation will include a more complete update, including the progression-free survival Kaplan-Meier curve, CT scan waterfall plots for both treatment and control arms, central review and investigator scoring, and a full safety dataset.

Commercial Opportunity and Expansion Plans

In discussing the competitive landscape, an IDEAYA representative said there is no approved therapy in the HLA-A2-negative setting, where the current standard of care includes checkpoint inhibitors and chemotherapy. The representative said IDEAYA used those options in the control arm of OptimUM-02.

The company said it believes there are roughly 1,500 patients in the U.S. market for the HLA-A2-negative setting, though the ultimate market opportunity will depend in part on pricing and treatment duration. IDEAYA is also evaluating opportunities in the HLA-A2-positive setting and in primary melanoma, including neoadjuvant and adjuvant settings.

Hata said IDEAYA has two additional Phase 3 registrational studies underway beyond metastatic melanoma, including in the neoadjuvant and adjuvant settings. Outside the U.S., the company has partnered with Servier.

Hata said the adjuvant study is expected to enroll 450 patients and will be HLA-agnostic. He said IDEAYA expects demand to support rapid enrollment, noting that there is currently nothing approved in the adjuvant setting.

IDE849 and Broader Pipeline Updates

IDEAYA also highlighted IDE849, a DLL3-targeted topoisomerase antibody-drug conjugate. Hata said the company is targeting the start of a registrational study by the end of the year, and its partner Hengrui is also planning to begin a registrational study in China by year-end.

Hata said the key indications for IDE849 are small cell lung cancer and neuroendocrine carcinoma. He described small cell lung cancer as a sizable opportunity, with global annual incidence of at least 100,000 patients, and said DLL3 is broadly expressed in the disease, reducing the expected need for patient selection. In neuroendocrine carcinoma, Hata cited a U.S. annual patient population of roughly 20,000 to 30,000.

IDEAYA expects two clinical data updates in the second half of the year. A company representative said Hengrui’s Phase 1 China update is expected to include more than 100 patients across small cell lung cancer and neuroendocrine carcinoma and may include landmark overall survival data. IDEAYA also expects to provide an update from its own Phase 1 study, with a hoped-for dataset of 30 to 40 patients.

Hata said the Hengrui dataset could be “very de-risking,” particularly because it may help answer questions about durability for DLL3/topoisomerase programs. He said IDEAYA believes IDE849 could be a potential best-in-class asset.

The company also discussed other pipeline programs, including an MTAP-deletion focus with a PRMT5 inhibitor and a MAT2A inhibitor, as well as a Phase 1 KAT6/7 dual inhibitor. Hata said the company is evaluating opportunities in MTAP-deletion pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and non-small cell lung cancer, as well as potential combinations in RAS and KRAS.

ATEC Spine Highlights Growth Strategy

The conference transcript also included a presentation from Todd Koning, chief financial officer of ATEC Spine, who outlined the company’s growth strategy and financial outlook.

Koning said ATEC sizes its total market opportunity at about $10 billion and remains slightly under 10% penetrated. He described the overall market as healthy, growing at a low-to-mid-single-digit rate, and said ATEC expects to continue growing above the broader market.

ATEC is focused heavily on lateral spine surgery, a market Koning estimated at about $1 billion. He said lateral surgery can offer lower blood loss, less morbidity and faster recovery, and can address part of the traditional posterior approach surgery market, which ATEC estimates at about $2 billion.

Koning said ATEC’s strategy is built around “clinical distinction,” with a procedural approach intended to drive surgeon adoption. He said surgeon adoption has grown consistently and that ATEC has seen approximately 20% growth each quarter in the number of surgeons using its procedure going back to 2024.

He also discussed EOS, an imaging system ATEC acquired in early 2021, and EOS Insight, the software layer used to support surgical planning. Koning said sites using EOS Insight have seen volumes grow about 30% in the six months after implementation compared with the prior six months.

Koning also highlighted Valence, ATEC’s navigation and surgical robot platform, which launched in the past quarter. He said Valence has been integrated into ATEC’s PTP lateral surgery approach to help create a more predictable and reproducible surgical experience.

ATEC Reiterates Guidance and Profitability Progress

Koning said ATEC became adjusted EBITDA positive in 2024 and is now positive cash flow exiting 2025 and into 2026. He said the company expects 44% implied growth in adjusted EBITDA based on 2026 guidance.

ATEC also refinanced about $200 million of term debt, which Koning said saved approximately 300 basis points of interest, or about $6 million annually.

For the year, Koning cited guidance of 15% top-line growth to $882 million in revenue, $134 million in adjusted EBITDA and $20 million of free cash flow.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences is a clinical-stage precision oncology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies that exploit synthetic lethality in cancer cells. By targeting key DNA damage response pathways, the company aims to selectively kill tumor cells exhibiting specific genetic vulnerabilities while sparing healthy tissue. IDEAYA's pipeline includes small-molecule inhibitors designed to address underserved tumor types, and its lead programs are advancing through Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials in multiple oncology indications.

Central to IDEAYA's approach is its Modular Approach to Precision (MAP) platform, which integrates proprietary genomic and functional screening technologies to identify critical cancer-specific dependencies.

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