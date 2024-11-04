Ideaya Biosciences reports Q3 EPS (60c), consensus (63c)

“This was a transformational quarter for Ideaya, including completion of an oversubscribed ~$302.4 million follow-on financing, a late breaker oral presentation at ENA 2024 for IDE397 in heavily pre-treated MTAP-deletion urothelial and lung cancer patients, and a successful Type C meeting with the FDA to enable a potential registration-enabling trial for darovasertib in neoadjuvant uveal melanoma. Next, we received IND clearance for Werner Helicase inhibitor IDE275 with our partner GSK, representing our fifth potential first-in-class clinical program,” said Yujiro S. Hata, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA). “We continue to execute on our strategic vision to build a leading precision medicine oncology pipeline, and are on track to nominate our 6th, 7th, and 8th development candidate by year-end, including from our B7H3/PTK7 bi-specific topo-ADC, MTAP-deletion, and KAT6 pathway programs. We look forward to highlighting IDEAYA’s potential first-in-class preclinical and clinical programs, and to continue to establish our scientific leadership in precision medicine oncology at our upcoming investor R&D day,” said Michael White, chief scientific officer, Ideaya Biosciences.

