Markets
IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Rallies 14% On Positive Study Results From Its Uveal Melanoma Drug Candidate

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) are rising more than 17% Monday morning at $10.89, after the company announced positive interim results from the Phase 2 study of darovasertib and crizotinib synthetic lethal combination in metastatic uveal melanoma (MUM) patients.

The company reported interim data from the study including tumor shrinkage in 89% of Any-Line MUM patients, as well as 50% of Overall Response Rate (ORR) in First-Line MUM.

IDYA has traded in the range of $8.14-$27.71 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IDYA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular