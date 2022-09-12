IDEAYA Biosciences Rallies 14% On Positive Study Results From Its Uveal Melanoma Drug Candidate

(RTTNews) - Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) are rising more than 17% Monday morning at $10.89, after the company announced positive interim results from the Phase 2 study of darovasertib and crizotinib synthetic lethal combination in metastatic uveal melanoma (MUM) patients.

The company reported interim data from the study including tumor shrinkage in 89% of Any-Line MUM patients, as well as 50% of Overall Response Rate (ORR) in First-Line MUM.

IDYA has traded in the range of $8.14-$27.71 in the last 1 year.

