IDEAYA Biosciences Q4 Loss Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$130.3 million, or -$1.49 per share. This compares with -$33.9 million, or -$1.52 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 79.5% to $7 million from $3.9 million last year.

IDEAYA Biosciences earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$130.3 Mln. vs. -$33.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.49 vs. -$1.52 last year. -Revenue: $7 Mln vs. $3.9 Mln last year.

