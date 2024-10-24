Ideaya Biosciences initiated with a Buy at UBS

UBS initiated coverage of Ideaya Biosciences (IDYA) with a Buy rating and $50 price target The firm launched coverage of SMID cap biotech sector with a focus in oncology and autoimmune diseases. Its top pick is Syndax. Ideaya’s “transformative” multi-billion dollar uveal melanoma therapy is underappreciated at current share levels, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
