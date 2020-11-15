IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. Just Reported A Surprise Loss: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) last week reported its latest quarterly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. It was a pretty bad result overall, with revenues coming in 85% lower than the analysts predicted. Unsurprisingly, the statutory profit the analysts had been forecasting evaporated, turning into a loss of US$0.17 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:IDYA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 14th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from IDEAYA Biosciences' seven analysts is for revenues of US$28.5m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 218% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 22% to US$1.39. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$20.2m and losses of US$1.31 per share in 2021. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts lifting next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share numbers to reflect the cost of achieving this growth.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$24.56, with growing revenues seemingly enough to offset the concern of growing losses. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic IDEAYA Biosciences analyst has a price target of US$28.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$20.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at IDEAYA Biosciences. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for IDEAYA Biosciences going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for IDEAYA Biosciences (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to be mindful of.

