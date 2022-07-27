IDEAYA Biosciences In Clinical Trial Collaboration With Amgen

(RTTNews) - IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) on Wednesday announced clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Amgen Inc. (AMGN) to evaluate IDEAYA's IDE397 in combination with Amgen's AMG 193 in a Phase 1 study in MTAP-null solid tumors.

As per the agreement, IDEAYA will supply IDE397 to Amgen, who will sponsor the study. Both the companies will share the cost of the trial.

IDEAYA is evaluating IDE397, a small molecule MAT2A inhibitor, in Phase 1/2 study in patients having solid tumors with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase (MTAP) deletion. The company has initiated Phase 1 study of IDEAYA as monotherapy as well as in combination with docetaxel in NSCLC, paclitaxel in esophagogastric cancer and pemetrexed in NSCLC.

Amgen's AMG 193, a small molecule methylthioadenosine (MTA) cooperative inhibitor targeting protein arginine methyltransferase 5 (PRMT5), is being evaluated as monotherapy and in combination with docetaxel in MTAP null solid tumors in Phase 1 study.

