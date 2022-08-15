Markets
IDEAYA Biosciences Falls On Wider Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) are losing more than 35 percent on Monday morning trade after reporting loss for the second quarter, wider than the prior year. The company reported quarterly loss of $22.06 million, wider than $16.11 million in the prior year. Revenues for the quarter was $5.85 million, lower than $11.36 million last year.

Currently, shares are at $10.70, down 31.63 percent from the previous close of $15.65 on a volume of 324,889. The shares have traded in a range of $8.14-$28.00 on average volume of 265,469.

