IDEAYA Biosciences Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4)

(RTTNews) - IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA), a US-based medicine oncology company, on Friday, 2025 announced that, its Compensation Committee granted non-qualified stock options for 125,600 shares of common stock to four newly hired employees. These grants were made under the company's 2023 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan (2023 Inducement Plan) as an inducement for employment, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The 2023 Inducement Plan is exclusively used for granting equity awards to individuals who were not previously employed by IDEAYA, or who rejoin after a period of non-employment, as an employment incentive under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The granted stock options carry an exercise price of $20.24 per share, reflecting IDEAYA's closing stock price on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on the grant date. These options have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date, followed by equal monthly vesting of the remaining 75% over three years. Vesting is contingent on the employee's continued service with IDEAYA on each vesting date.

IDYA is currently trading at $20.08 or 0.79% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

