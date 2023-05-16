IDEAYA Announces Amended Clinical Trial Collaboration And Supply Agreements With Pfizer

(RTTNews) - IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) has amended its clinical trial collaboration and supply agreements with Pfizer Inc. (PFE) to support evaluation of darovasertib and crizotinib combination therapy in the company's planned Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial in metastatic uveal melanoma and to continue support of the company's ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial in MUM.

IDEAYA plans to initiate a potential registration-enabling phase 2/3 clinical trial in the second quarter of 2023. The companies amended the second Pfizer agreement relating to the supply of crizotinib in support of the planned trial. Pursuant to the as-amended agreement, Pfizer will provide IDEAYA with a first defined quantity of crizotinib at no cost to the company, as well as an additional second defined quantity of crizotinib at a lump-sum cost to IDEAYA.

IDEAYA and Pfizer also amended the Pfizer Agreement relating to the supply of crizotinib in support of IDEAYA's ongoing Phase 2 trial evaluating darovasertib in combination with crizotinib in MUM patients. Pfizer will continue to provide IDEAYA with an additional defined quantity of crizotinib at no cost to the company.

IDEAYA is the sponsor of the ongoing darovasertib and crizotinib Phase 2 clinical trial and the planned Phase 2/3 registrational trial, respectively. The companies will jointly own clinical data from the combination studies and will also jointly own inventions.

