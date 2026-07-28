IDEAYA Advances IDE892 Into Part 2 Expansion In Phase 1/2 Trial For MTAP-Deleted NSCLC And PDAC

(RTTNews) - IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA), a medical oncology company, announced that it has initiated Part 2 monotherapy expansion in its Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating IDE892, a methylthioadenosine (MTA) cooperative inhibitor of PRMT5 in MTAP-deleted solid tumours, with a focus on non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

IDE892 is a methylthioadenosine (MTA)-cooperative inhibitor of PRMT5 in MTAP-deleted solid tumours with approximately 1,400-fold selective MTA-PRMT5 cooperative binding compared to SAM-PRMT5 cooperative binding, according to the company.

The company said IDE892 achieved projected effective target exposures, enabling initiation of the Part 2 monotherapy expansion. Dose escalation is ongoing, and the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) has not yet been reached.

Yujiro S. Hata, President and Chief Executive Officer, IDEAYA Biosciences said: "We are well positioned to have the industry's deepest MTAP-deletion pipeline, with IDE892, MAT2A inhibitor IDE397 in Phase 2, and the potential first-in-class CDKN2A lead molecule advancing in preclinical toxicology studies for a target IND in the first half of 2027."

The company's IDE892 and IDE397 combination escalation studies are ongoing in MTAP NSCLC and PDAC, and the IDE892 and pan-RAS combination and first patient enrollment in MTAP PDAC is targeted for the second half of 2026.

The biotech stock IDYA has traded between $22.09 and $40.58 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $36.77, up 3.87%.

For more biotechstock news visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.