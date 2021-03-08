As the markets mature, we look to innovative companies today to outperform tomorrow. How can forward-thinking financial advisors pinpoint these agile companies before they become household names?

In the upcoming webcast, Ideas Over Intrigue: Targeting Innovation in Today's Investing Landscape, Ryan McCormack, Factor & Core Equity Strategist, Invesco; and Mark Marex, Research & Development Specialist, Nasdaq Global Information Services, will explore the next generation of innovators.

For example, the popularly observed Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100, 100 of the largest domestic and international nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, has been the go-to play to access some of the largest innovative companies in the U.S. markets.

Short-term investors who prioritize liquidity could still find the attributes of QQQ most appropriate; however, longer-term ‘buy-and-hold’ investors may be more focused on cost savings and prefer the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM), which costs 5 basis points less than QQQ.

Additionally, both longer- and shorter-term investors looking for exposure to the next generation of innovative companies to be listed on the Nasdaq may opt for the Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ). QQQJ extends this concept further by offering access to the ‘next 100’ non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq outside of the NASDAQ-100 Index, offering a mid cap alternative to the NASDAQ-100.

The combined QQQ-related offerings are part of Invesco’s new Innovation Suite. By providing different investment structures and different exposures, the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite acts as a ‘one stop shop’ for the NASDAQ-100 companies, plus exposure to the next 100 up-and-coming innovators. This expansion will ultimately enable investors to tilt their investment exposure toward the attributes – including varying investment time horizons, share price, and liquidity needs – they most value for their investment goals.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about targeted innovative ideas can register for the Tuesday, March 9 webcast here.

