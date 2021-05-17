Ideanomics Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) slipped over 5% on Monday's after-hours trading after it reported its first-quarter results.

Ideanomics reported first-quarter loss of $573 thousand or breakeven per share, compared to $12.3 million or $0.08 per share last year. Revenues for the quarter rose to $32.7 million from $378 thousand last year.

"Ideanomics is transforming dramatically quarter over quarter," said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics. "I am both pleased and proud to say that as is stands today the company is the healthiest it has been in close to three years that I have been on board."

