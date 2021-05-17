Markets
IDEX

Ideanomics Q1 Loss Narrows

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) slipped over 5% on Monday's after-hours trading after it reported its first-quarter results.

Ideanomics reported first-quarter loss of $573 thousand or breakeven per share, compared to $12.3 million or $0.08 per share last year. Revenues for the quarter rose to $32.7 million from $378 thousand last year.

"Ideanomics is transforming dramatically quarter over quarter," said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics. "I am both pleased and proud to say that as is stands today the company is the healthiest it has been in close to three years that I have been on board."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IDEX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular