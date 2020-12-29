Ideanomics Is Overpriced for Now, But Deserves a Look

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investors shopping for stocks in the electric vehicle arena may consider Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX), a fintech company. Ideanomics stock is a low-cost option, but that doesn’t mean it’s a great bargain.

IDEX is trading around $2.20 per share. Prices like that give the company appeal to those who can’t afford a significant position in other electric vehicle stocks. Also, low-cost shares also attract traders who optimize price swings.

Passive investors, meanwhile, should tread carefully.

A Look at Ideanomics Stock

Ideanomics doesn’t manufacture electric cars, trucks or SUVs. Instead, the company deals with those who make, purchase and finance EVs in China. A comparison would be company like Ford (NYSE:F) Motor Credit or GMAC that financed sales for a dealer. In this case, the somewhat chaotic nature of the electric vehicle industry makes it difficult to navigate. Ideanomics says it “facilitates.”

The company has two divisions. Mobile Energy Global focuses on EV facilitating. Ideanomics Capital provides financial services.

Ideanomics was founded in 2017 and is based in New York. The company is working in the U.S. China, Ukraine and Malaysia.

Ideanomics is a penny stock. And like most penny stocks, it is prone to volatility. It has spiked and retreated several times over the years. For example, the 52-week low for IDEX is a decidedly anemic 28 cents a share. The year’s high, however, reached $4.75 – more than twice the price of the Ideanomics stock now. Just prior to Thanksgiving, IDEX was trading around $3.15.

Ideanomics has a market cap of about $521 million.

The volatility of Ideanomics stock provided ample opportunity for agile traders to profit.

Investing in Tractors

While primarily a middle-man and finance company, Ideanomics does have a direct interest in making one unique form of electric-powered transportation – tractors.

I don’t mean the “truck part” of tractor-trailer rigs on the highways.

Rather, this is about farm tractors. Ideanomics owns almost 25% of Solectrac, a California company designing battery-powered tractors for agriculture. The goal here is to replace diesel-powered tractors and the emissions that accompanies their use. Ideanomics recently expanded its stake in the e-tractor company.

The notion of battery-powered tractors is intriguing. Imagine the benefits of eliminating diesel fumes and exhaust from agricultural operations. Of course, the hard part is in the details. These include price, performance and accessibility. Farmers and ranchers rely on this equipment and it must affordable and dependable.

Switching tractors and other kinds of equipment to zero-emission fuels would bring several advantages. This is currently demonstrated by forklifts working in warehouses across the nation.

Is IDEX Stock a Long-Term Investment?

As a low-priced equity, Ideanomics stock may appear more of a play for price-swing traders. But IDEX also can work for a long-term portfolio.

As my InvestorPlace colleague Larry Ramer wrote recently, the company’s niche as an EV middle-man as well as in financing gives it a long potential runway. The electric vehicle industry is in its early stages. As it matures, it surely will grow with improving technology and the installation of infrastructure.

“As a result, its top and bottom lines are likely to grow rapidly,” he writes.

Ideanomics’ quarterly revenue steadily increased, going from $379,000 to $10.6 million in the last report.

“So IDEX stock is already on the right track,” Ramer says.

The Bottom Line

Ideanomics plays an interesting part in a global emerging industry. There are skeptics who point to its cash burn and volatility. But as the company charts a unique course, Ideanomics stock appears to be no more risky than the start-up EV manufacturers with long-shot bids to survive.

There will be a brutal consolidation in the now chaotic EV industry. As this consolidation occurs, though, companies like Ideanomics, which offer related services, likely will still be around.

IDEX stock is a low-cost play in the emerging electric vehicle world for investors who can tolerate extra risk and volatility. But let the price decline before buying.

On the date of publication, Larry Sullivan did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Larry Sullivan is a veteran journalist in Florida who has covered banking and finance for several years. He is a former investing editor at U.S. News & World Report in Washington D.C.

