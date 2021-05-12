Ideanomics (IDEX) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Ideanomics, Inc. IDEX is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 17, after the bell. The company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have benefited from strength in the Electric Vehicles industry.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter stands at $25 million, indicating more than 100% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. Growth in revenues from charging system, a benefit of the recent acquisition of WAVE, is expected to have benefited the top line.

The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 3 cents for the to-be-reported quarter, indicating improvement from the loss of 8 cents incurred in the year-ago quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ideanomics this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Ideanomics has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Performance of Other Business Services Companies

Equifax’s EFX first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29.6% and increased on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.21 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 7.9% and rose 26.6% year over year on a reported basis as well as on a local-currency basis.

Robert Half’s RHI first-quarter 2021 earnings of 98 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 22.5% and were up 24.1% year over year. Revenues of $1.4 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3.3% but declined 7.2% year over year on a reported basis and 7.6% on an adjusted basis.

Omnicom’s OMC first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share beat the consensus mark by 16.7% and increased 11.8% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 3.6% and increased marginally year over year.

