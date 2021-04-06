Ideanomics (IDEX) Selects Kristen Helsel as Chief Revenue Officer

Ideanomics, Inc. IDEX announced yesterday that it has appointed Kristen Helsel as chief revenue officer.

Helsel has more than 20 years of experience in business development through team leadership and tactical executions. At Ideanomics, she is responsible for driving hyper-growth, performance, strategy, and alignment of the company’s revenue-generating departments.

Before Ideanomics, Kristen was a partner of DKS Investments. Previously, she had served as chief revenue officer for Pika Energy. She became senior vice president of sales for Generac after Pika was sold to Generac. Before Pika, Kristen served as the vice president & general manager of the Electric Vehicles Solutions team of AeroVironment.

Ideanomics’ CEO Alf Poor, said, "Kristen has a proven track record for growing revenues in both the automotive and energy management industries, as well as building and leading high-performing sales teams.” “We are excited to bring someone on board with experience at the intersection between automotive and energy that is essential to successful EV adoption” he added.

Notably, Ideanomics shares have had an impressive performance on the bourse over the past year. The stock gained a whopping 213.7%, significantly outperforming the 38.2% rally of the industry it belongs to and 53.6% raise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

