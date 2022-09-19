Markets
Ideanomics Appoints Stephen Johnston As CFO

(RTTNews) - Ideanomics (IDEX) said that it has appointed Stephen Johnston as its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Johnston has 30 years of diverse, global experience and will be responsible for the company's financial strategy and activities.

Before joining Ideanomics, Johnston served as the Chief Financial Officer of Dura Automotive Systems, a global automotive supplier. His extensive experience in finance spans manufacturing and automotive engineering industries with national and global companies like Tower Automotive and Nexteer Automotive.

