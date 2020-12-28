Ideanomics: MEG's Qingdao Medici Reaches Deal For Initial 2,000 Units Of Model BYD D1

(RTTNews) - Ideanomics (IDEX) said its Mobile Energy Global and its contracting entity Qingdao Chengyang Medici have signed an agreement with Meihao Chuxing, a joint venture between BYD and Didi, to purchase an initial 2,000 units of model BYD D1. BYD D1 is the world's first custom-built, all electric car.

Didi Chuxing is deploying and promoting the ride-hailing service in a number of Chinese cities. Passengers can order the customized ride-sharing service through the Didi Chuxing app.

