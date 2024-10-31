News & Insights

Ideal Power receives orders from global Tier 1 automotive supplier

October 31, 2024 — 09:26 am EDT

Ideal Power (IPWR) received orders from a global Tier 1 automotive supplier, a NYSE listed company. This global customer serves many automotive OEMs and is a supplier of sensors and electrical protection component solutions for automobile electrification and electric vehicles. The company is meeting regularly with this Tier 1 auto supplier and educating them on the benefits of B-TRAN in EV applications. As a result of these ongoing discussions, the customer placed orders for numerous discrete B-TRAN devices, a SymCool power module, a solid-state circuit breaker evaluation board and a driver. This customer is interested in using B-TRAN for solid-state EV contactor applications.

Stocks mentioned

IPWR

