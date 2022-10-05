Markets

Ideagen To Acquire ProcessMAP - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ideagen has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ProcessMAP. As a result, ProcessMAP will become "ProcessMAP - an Ideagen solution" with customers benefiting from Ideagen's expertise as a regulatory software provider and access to a wider portfolio of solutions including quality, collaboration audit, and risk management. The combination also provides an opportunity for Ideagen to enhance its health and safety offering. The deal is expected to close in 2022.

Hg, a software and services investor, will remain as majority investor in the combined business.

