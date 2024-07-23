IDCC vs. QCOM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Wireless Equipment stocks are likely familiar with InterDigital (IDCC) and Qualcomm (QCOM). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, both InterDigital and Qualcomm are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

IDCC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.47, while QCOM has a forward P/E of 19.71. We also note that IDCC has a PEG ratio of 0.89. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. QCOM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.88.

Another notable valuation metric for IDCC is its P/B ratio of 5.01. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, QCOM has a P/B of 8.89.

Based on these metrics and many more, IDCC holds a Value grade of B, while QCOM has a Value grade of C.

Both IDCC and QCOM are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that IDCC is the superior value option right now.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.