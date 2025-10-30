IDCC Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Surge Y/Y

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC reported strong third-quarter 2025 results, with both the top and bottom lines beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company generated higher revenues year over year, owing to healthy licensing momentum in the smartphone business. IDCC is also advancing its leadership position in AI (artificial intelligence) applications for wireless and video technology.

IDCC’s Net Income

GAAP net income improved to $67.5 million or $1.93 per share from $34.2 million or $1.14 per share a year ago. Healthy top-line expansion drove net income.



Non-GAAP net income increased to $78.2 million or $2.55 per share from $44.9 million or $1.63 per share in the year-earlier quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79.

IDCC’s Revenues

Net sales in the quarter rose to $164.7 million from $128.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year growth was induced by a multi-year license agreement with Samsung. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $156 million.



In the third quarter, smartphone revenues increased 56% year over year to $136.4 million. A license agreement signed with major smartphone maker Samsung boosted the top line during the quarter. Representing 85% of the global smartphone market, eight out of the 10 largest smartphone vendors are now IDCC’s licensee. Revenues from CE, IoT/Auto group declined to $28.2 million from $40.6 million in the prior year quarter.



Annualized recurring revenue increased to $588 million, up 49% year over year, while catch-up revenues declined to $17.7 million from $30 million a year ago.

IDCC’s Other Details

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $105 million, up 62% year over year. Total operating expenses decreased to $88.9 million from $89.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Operating income increased to $75.8 million from $39.4 million in the year-earlier quarter.

IDCC’s Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the third quarter, InterDigital generated $395.9 million in cash from operations compared with cash generation of $77.6 million in the year-earlier quarter.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, it had $1.26 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, with $77 million of long-term debt and other liabilities compared.

IDCC’s Guidance

For 2025, the company expects revenues in the range of $820-824 million. Adjusted EBITDA is currently forecasted at $569-577 million. IDCC expects non-GAAP earnings in the band of $14.57-$14.83. The company is steadily advancing 6G development and placing strong emphasis on AI integration. This bodes well for long-term growth.



For the fourth quarter of 2025, InterDigital estimates revenues to be between $144 million and $148 million. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated in the band of $68-$76 million. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be within $1.38-$1.63 per share.

