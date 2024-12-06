IDCC or MSI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Wireless Equipment stocks have likely encountered both InterDigital (IDCC) and Motorola (MSI). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

InterDigital and Motorola are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that IDCC has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

IDCC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.69, while MSI has a forward P/E of 36.22. We also note that IDCC has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MSI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.59.

Another notable valuation metric for IDCC is its P/B ratio of 6.77. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, MSI has a P/B of 61.58.

Based on these metrics and many more, IDCC holds a Value grade of B, while MSI has a Value grade of D.

IDCC sticks out from MSI in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that IDCC is the better option right now.

