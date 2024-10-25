IDC says Apple returns to top 5 smartphone companies in China

According to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, China smartphone shipments grew 3.2% year over year to 68.8 million units in 3Q24. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter of expansion, fueled by a surge in device upgrades driven by sustained pent-up demand. Apple (AAPL) re-entered the Top 5 smartphone companies at second place with the launch of its new iPhone 16 series, IDC said, adding that initial sales figures are on par with its predecessor, and the company anticipates that upcoming promotions and the anticipated launch of Apple Intelligence will drive future demand. “A significant wave of device upgrades is propelling the sustained recovery of the Chinese smartphone market,” said Arthur Guo, senior research analyst in Client System Research for IDC China. “Despite ongoing economic challenges, consumers are highly motivated to purchase new smartphones after three years of pent-up demand.”

