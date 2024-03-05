News & Insights

IDB's private sector arm set to approve $3.5 billion capital increase

March 05, 2024 — 09:54 am EST

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, March 5 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government expects IDB Invest, the private sector arm of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), to undergo a capital increase of $3.5 billion, a top official at the country's Planning Ministry said on Tuesday.

Brazil would contribute $434 million as part of the move, to be paid in seven annual installments starting in 2025, according to the ministry's International Affairs and Development Secretary, Renata Amaral.

The IDB and IDB Invest are scheduled to hold their annual board meetings from March 6 to 10 in the Dominican Republic.

Brazil also expects an announcement from Sweden providing $250 million in guarantees for IDB's "Amazonia Forever" program, which is focused on sustainable development in the Amazon region, Amaral said.

That would pave the way for the initiative to increase financing by some $460 million, she added.

