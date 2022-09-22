World Markets

IDB directors vote unanimously to recommend removal of Claver-Carone -source

Andrea Shalal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

The Inter-American Development Bank's (IDB) board of directors voted unanimously on Thursday to recommend the removal of President Mauricio Claver-Carone following an independent ethics investigation, a source familiar with the vote said.

The IDB's governing board will make a final decision within the next week on the removal of the president of Latin America's largest development bank, the source said.

