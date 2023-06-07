News & Insights

US Markets

IDB approves $400 mln loan to develop Chile's green hydrogen industry

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 07, 2023 — 01:01 pm EDT

Written by Fabian Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) approved a $400 million loan to develop Chile's green hydrogen industry, the bank said Wednesday.

The funds will go to financing projects in the industry, developing domestic demand, training and research, among other things, the IDB said.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Alexander Villegas)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.