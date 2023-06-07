IDB approves $400 mln loan to develop Chile's green hydrogen industry

SANTIAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) approved a $400 million loan to develop Chile's green hydrogen industry, the bank said Wednesday.

The funds will go to financing projects in the industry, developing domestic demand, training and research, among other things, the IDB said.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Alexander Villegas)

