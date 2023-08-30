Idalia weakens into tropical storm, says US NHC

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Idalia, which slammed into Florida as a category 3 hurricane, has weakened into a tropical storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

The storm was about 40 miles (65 km) west of Savannah, Georgia packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 km/h), the NHC said.

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((sherinelizabeth.varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.