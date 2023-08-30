News & Insights

US Markets

Idalia weakens into tropical storm, says US NHC

Credit: REUTERS/ADREES LATIF

August 30, 2023 — 05:12 pm EDT

Written by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese for Reuters ->

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Idalia, which slammed into Florida as a category 3 hurricane, has weakened into a tropical storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

The storm was about 40 miles (65 km) west of Savannah, Georgia packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 km/h), the NHC said.

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((sherinelizabeth.varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.