Idalia Strengthens As It Aims For Florida — Use This Checklist To Get Ready

Hurricane Idalia is churning toward Florida, with forecasters warning that it could strengthen dramatically by the time it makes landfall.

“This is gonna be a major hurricane. This is gonna be a powerful hurricane, and this is absolutely gonna impact the state of Florida in many, many different ways,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at a Monday morning news conference, as more than two thirds of the state’s counties were placed under a state of emergency.

President Joe Biden also approved an emergency declaration for Florida on Monday and authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to deploy personnel and supplies to the region before Idalia reaches land.

Idalia comes shortly after weather scientists doubled their prediction for an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season, from a 30% chance in May to 60%. The updated August forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration calls for 14 to 21 named storms this hurricane season, of which 6 to 11 could become hurricanes.

Hurricanes can lead to a number of threatening events, both during and after the storm, but taking the proper steps will help keep your family safe and your property as secure as possible.

5 Safety Tips Before and During Hurricanes

When a major storm hits, it’s key to stay informed of the latest news, as weather can change quickly. Make sure to follow evacuation orders and get to higher ground if you live in a flood-prone area. If you have children, take note of school closures.

1. Check Your Fuel

Don’t put off making sure your vehicle is fueled up. The longer you wait, the more likely it will be that the local gas stations will be packed with customers or out of fuel entirely. Fill your tank even if you plan to stay in your home, in case you need to leave in an emergency or nearby gas stations are closed after the storm.

2. Seek Higher Ground

This does not necessarily require traveling a long distance, which could trap you in a miles-long highway traffic jam that could put everyone involved at greater risk from the storm.

“It’s not necessary to try to outrun the storm. Just get to higher ground,” DeSantis said. “Get into a structure that is going to be able to handle the hurricane, ride it out. And then you’ll be able to go back to your property and inspect whatever damages.”

Be careful to avoid areas prone to flooding and do not attempt to drive around barricades. According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, nearly half of all people killed during floods are those who drive through flooded areas. If you get stuck in high water, leave your car and get to higher ground. If you can’t get out of your vehicle, call emergency services immediately.

3. Harden Your Home Against Storm Damage

Prepare your home for a tropical storm or hurricane by boarding up windows, placing sandbags outside near doors and open paths where water could come inside, and securing any loose items outside, such as a lawn mower, inside a garage or other structure.

If you’re staying home, make sure you have items like bottled fresh water, batteries, candles and non-perishable food in the event the power goes out. If you have a generator, make sure to run it outside your home and away from windows or doors, as it can emit deadly carbon monoxide fumes.

Take photos of your home and car in their current state in case you need to show your insurer what they looked like prior to any storm damage.

4. Throw Out Contaminated Food, Avoid Tap Water

After a storm, any food touched by floodwater should be tossed as it’s likely been exposed to high levels of bacteria, oil and other chemical waste. Perishable food should be thrown out after four hours without power.

Tap and well water may also be contaminated following a severe storm so it’s advisable to use bottled water or to boil tap water for a few days. Local authorities will typically alert residents about whether it’s safe to use tap water.

5. Stay Away from Downed Power Lines

Power lines don’t have to emit sparks to be live; assume all power lines are energized and potentially life-threatening. If you see a power line damaged or on the ground, stay away from it and call your utility company to report the damage.

Where To Seek Shelter in a Storm?

If you need to evacuate or suddenly find yourself in an emergency situation, you may qualify for transitional sheltering assistance, a program created by the FEMA.

Other helpful resources for emergency shelters include the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army, which let you search for shelters by ZIP code. You can also text the word “SHELTER” and your ZIP code to 4FEMA (43362). For Spanish-language speakers, you may text REFUGIO and your ZIP code. Keep in mind that you may be charged a standard text message rate.

FEMA’s Individual and Households Program (IHP) offers a variety of financial assistance for disaster victims, including hotel and short-term housing reimbursement. It also offers continued rental assistance for up to 18 months while your home is being repaired or rebuilt. You can apply for FEMA assistance on the agency’s website, or by calling 800-621-3362.

Save receipts for any money you spend on emergency housing or home repairs. Your insurance may reimburse you for these expenses based on proof of purchase.

Contacting Your Insurance Company After Storm Damage

After assessing your home after a storm, make a list of all the damage and take photos so you can submit a claim to your insurance company as soon as possible. According to the Insurance Information Institute, you should only throw out damaged items once your insurance adjuster has had a chance to look at them.

The more information you can provide to your homeowners insurance company, the better. So be sure to include the following in your damage inventory:

A description of each damaged item

The approximate purchase date of the item

The cost to replace or fix the item

To expedite the claims adjustment process, you can begin getting quotes from licensed contractors to get an idea of repair costs. Your insurance company will probably want to see the line item breakdown of these bids, which should include material and labor costs.

Know What Your Homeowners Insurance Covers

A standard homeowners insurance policy typically covers damage to your home and personal belongings as well as expenses for hotels and other living accommodations caused by natural disasters, theft and accidents — but not flooding. Flood insurance is a separate policy you must purchase, depending on the flood risk of your property.

Waiting until a natural disaster hits is too late to buy flood insurance, as most of these policies don’t kick in until 30 days after purchase.

The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), managed by FEMA, offers federally backed flood insurance for homeowners, renters and business owners.

NFIP offers two types of coverage: building coverage and contents coverage.

NFIP Buildings Coverage NFIP Contents Coverage Electrical and plumbing systems Personal belongings such as clothing, furniture, and electronic equipment Furnaces and water heaters Washer and dryer Appliances, including stoves and refrigerators Valuable items up to $2,500 such as original artwork and antiques Permanently installed cabinets, paneling, and bookcases Carpets not included in building coverage (e.g., carpet installed over wood floors) Foundation walls, anchorage systems, and staircases Portable and window air conditioners Fuel tanks, well water tanks and pumps, and solar energy equipment Microwave ovens Detached garages Curtains and other window coverings

Source: Floodsmart.gov

To locate an insurance provider that offers National Flood Insurance policies, you can use the ZIP code locator on Floodsmart.gov, a site managed by FEMA.

