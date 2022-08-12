Idaho top court allows near-total abortion ban to take effect
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Idaho's top court on Friday refused to stop a state law criminalizing nearly all abortions from taking effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 decision Roe v. Wade recognizing a nationwide constitutional right to the procedure.
The Idaho Supreme Court rejected a bid by Planned Parenthood to prevent the abortion ban from taking effect on Aug. 25 and lifted an earlier order that had put on hold a separate law modeled on a novel Texas abortion restriction.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Sandra Maler)
((Nate.Raymond@thomsonreuters.com and Twitter @nateraymond; 347-243-6917; Reuters Messaging: nate.raymond.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Walmart held talks on streaming deal with Disney, Comcast and Paramount- NYT
- Disney tops Netflix in streaming subscribers, raises prices for ad-free options
- Palestinian rockets reach west of Jerusalem on third day of Gaza fighting
- U.S. says China used Pelosi's Taiwan visit as pretext to alter status quo