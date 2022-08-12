Idaho top court allows near-total abortion ban to take effect

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Idaho's top court on Friday refused to stop a state law criminalizing nearly all abortions from taking effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 decision Roe v. Wade recognizing a nationwide constitutional right to the procedure.

The Idaho Supreme Court rejected a bid by Planned Parenthood to prevent the abortion ban from taking effect on Aug. 25 and lifted an earlier order that had put on hold a separate law modeled on a novel Texas abortion restriction.

