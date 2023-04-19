Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR) Moves 8.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR) shares ended the last trading session 8.4% higher at $5.54. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 5.4% gain over the past four weeks.

Idaho Strategic’s shares have surged after the company announced that an exploration crosscut at the Golden Chest Mine intercepted the H-Vein. As a result, a strongly mineralized vein was cut, with assays of 32.1 gpt gold over 0.43 meters on the northern rib and 54.1 gpt gold over 0.72 meters on the southern rib. The company had previously identified this vein zone while drilling for targets along the Idaho Vein.



The drifting results are impressive on the H-vein because of the high gold grades observed, and the attitude of the vein which may enable for a more efficient technique.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +50%. Revenues are expected to be $3.1 million, up 52% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on IDR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Mining - Gold industry. Another stock from the same industry, Barrick Gold (GOLD), closed the last trading session 0.3% higher at $19.42. Over the past month, GOLD has returned 6.2%.

For Barrick Gold , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -3.7% over the past month to $0.14. This represents a change of -46.2% from what the company reported a year ago. Barrick Gold currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.