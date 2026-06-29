Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) Soars 5.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR) shares ended the last trading session 5% higher at $34.17. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 15.8% loss over the past four weeks.

Idaho Strategic Resources gained as gold prices advanced, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar and easing expectations for further U.S. interest rate hikes following recent inflation data.

The company reported a 99% year-over-year increase in revenues to $14 million in the first quarter of 2026, driven by higher realized gold prices and increased sales volumes. Earnings per share climbed to 40 cents from 12 cents in the prior-year quarter.

IDR recently achieved a significant milestone in its rare-earth business. One of its proposals submitted under the Department of Energy’s Funding Opportunity 3105 for critical material innovation was selected for funding. The project, undertaken in partnership with the University of Idaho, Idaho National Laboratory, and the Idaho Geological Survey, aims to develop innovative, low-emission manufacturing pathways for Idaho-sourced rare-earth metals. The initiative secured the maximum award of $1 million under Topic Area 3, which supports early-stage, high-impact critical minerals technologies. The company noted that the project aligns well with its planned rare-earth work program for the 2026 season.



This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +65%. Revenues are expected to be $14.6 million, up 54% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Idaho Strategic Resources, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on IDR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Idaho Strategic Resources is part of the Zacks Mining - Gold industry. Barrick Mining (B), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.5% higher at $37.29. B has returned -11.9% in the past month.

Barrick Mining's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -3.2% over the past month to $0.83. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +76.6%. Barrick Mining currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrick Mining Corporation (B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.