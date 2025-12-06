Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 35.70

The average one-year price target for Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAM:IDR) has been revised to $35.70 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of $30.60 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $36.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.10% from the latest reported closing price of $38.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 211 funds or institutions reporting positions in Idaho Strategic Resources. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 46.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDR is 0.04%, an increase of 55.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.12% to 6,279K shares. The put/call ratio of IDR is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 465K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 371K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 335K shares , representing an increase of 9.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDR by 9.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 298K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares , representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDR by 30.53% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 267K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 210K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 183K shares , representing an increase of 12.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDR by 179.61% over the last quarter.

