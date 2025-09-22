Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) Moves 6.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR) shares ended the last trading session 6% higher at $30.91. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 19.7% gain over the past four weeks.

The company’s shares have gained as gold prices soared to record highs, fueled by rising expectations of additional U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts. The Fed lowered interest rates by 25 basis points last week and indicated the potential for two more reductions this year. Year to date, gold is up 40.4%, supported by safe-haven buying amid persistent geopolitical tensions, tariff concerns and strong central bank purchases.

Idaho Strategic Resources has also been included in the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF GDXJ, marking another milestone following its earlier addition to the Russell 3000 index. This development has further elevated the company’s visibility among both retail and institutional investors.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +26.7%. Revenues are expected to be $9.4 million, up 52.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Idaho Strategic Resources, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on IDR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Idaho Strategic Resources is part of the Zacks Mining - Gold industry. AngloGold Ashanti (AU), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 5% higher at $67.82. AU has returned 17.8% in the past month.

For AngloGold Ashanti, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.21. This represents a change of +116.1% from what the company reported a year ago. AngloGold Ashanti currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Free Report: 3 Software Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

Software stocks are poised to catapult higher in the coming months (and years) thanks to several factors, especially the explosive growth of AI. Zacks' urgent report reveals 3 top software stocks to own right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.