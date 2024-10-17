Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) Moves 15.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR) shares rallied 15.6% in the last trading session to close at $16.70. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.2% loss over the past four weeks.

Idaho Strategic shares have been gaining following the announcement that it has made a new high-grade gold discovery at its Golden Chest mine. The Red Star Vein discovery occurred during a drill program targeting hanging wall veins in the Klondike area, located approximately 600 meters north of existing mining in the Skookum area at the mine. In addition to the Red Star intercepts, several other veins have been encountered during the 2024 drill program.

IDR stated that along with coordinating three drill rigs at the Golden Chest Mine, it has been constructing its paste backfill plant onsite and making the necessary upgrades to the New Jersey Mill to facilitate planned back-haulage of tailings to the mine. The paste backfill plant is progressing per schedule on budget.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +566.7%. Revenues are expected to be $7 million, up 112.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Idaho Strategic Resources, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on IDR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Idaho Strategic Resources is part of the Zacks Mining - Gold industry. Newmont Corporation (NEM), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.1% higher at $56.27. NEM has returned 4.8% in the past month.

For Newmont , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +8.9% over the past month to $0.77. This represents a change of +113.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Newmont currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

