Idaho Strategic Resources Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IDR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (Symbol: IDR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.62, changing hands as low as $30.19 per share. Idaho Strategic Resources Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IDR's low point in its 52 week range is $12.20 per share, with $54.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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