Idaho judge criticizes appeals court for halting transgender bathroom bill

By Brendan Pierson

Oct 30 (Reuters) - A federal district court judge in Idaho has criticized a federal appeals court for blocking an Idaho law restricting transgender students' bathroom use without waiting for him to weigh in, short-circuiting normal court procedure.

U.S. District Chief Judge David Nye earlier this month ruled that the law, which requires public-school students to use the bathroom corresponding to their sex assigned at birth, could take effect, rejecting for the time being a legal challenge by a transgender student, her family and a student group.

In response, the plaintiffs asked him to put his order on hold while they appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. At the same time, they asked the 9th Circuit to stay the order, which it did last Thursday.

In an opinion on Friday, Nye said normal court rules required the plaintiffs to ask him for a stay first, and wait for him to rule, before going to the appeals court.

"Respectfully, the Court does not understand why the Ninth Circuit elected to intervene without waiting for an order from this Court," Nye wrote, adding that he was "not comfortable with how this happened procedurally" and noting that he had "coordinated with the parties, expended resources, and made plans to rule on the motion" before the 9th Circuit ruled.

"The Court, of course, defers to the Circuit," Nye wrote. "It greatly respects its federal judicial colleagues at all levels - District, Circuit, and Supreme. But from an organizational and procedural standpoint, this could have been handled better."

Peter Renn of Lambda Legal, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said in an email that Nye's ruling was set to go into effect on Nov. 2, meaning there was not enough time to wait for a ruling before going to the circuit. He also said Nye had stated at an earlier hearing that he would not grant an emergency stay if he ruled against the plaintiffs, and that the 9th Circuit had known that.

The Idaho attorney general's office and the clerk of the 9th Circuit did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The family of the student, who is using the pseudonym Rebecca Roe, and a student association sued the state in July. They said the state law, signed by Republican Governor Brad Little in March, illegally discriminates on the basis of gender identity and violates students' right to privacy.

Idaho's bathroom bill allows students to sue schools for $5,000 if they encounter a transgender student in a bathroom in violation of the law.

The new law says schools must provide a "reasonable accommodation" for transgender students unwilling or unable to use their assigned bathroom. The lawsuit alleges such alternate accommodations are "often inferior to the facilities used by others, located in less accessible locations, and stigmatizing for them to use."

The case is Roe v. Critchfield, U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho, No. 1:23-cv-00315.

For plaintiffs: Peter Renn of Lambda Legal

For Idaho: James Craig of the office of the attorney general

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

