Idaho faces skeptical court in fight over out-of-state abortion referrals

By Nate Raymond

March 27 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday appeared unlikely to overturn an injunction blocking Idaho's Republican attorney general from prosecuting doctors who refer patients out of state to get an abortion.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sitting in Seattle sharply questioned a lawyer with Attorney General Raul Labrador's office about whether his boss stood by a letter stating doctors could run afoul of the state's abortion ban if they made such referrals.

That statute makes it a crime to perform or attempt to perform an abortion or for health care professionals to assist in an abortion and contains only narrow exceptions. Labrador's letter last year interpreted the criminal statute's "assisting" language as meaning a doctor's license could be suspended for referring a patient for an out-of-state legal abortion.

Labrador sent that letter to a conservative lawmaker. It was then made public by an anti-abortion group, prompting a lawsuit by a group of medical providers including an affiliate of Planned Parenthood, who said it infringed on their free speech rights.

Idaho Solicitor General Alan Hurst told Wednesday's panel that the letter was meant to be private and was not intended to be enforced by anybody in Labrador's office, and that the attorney general had since withdrawn the letter.

But while Hurst said Labrador has disavowed the possibility of launching a criminal prosecution based on his letter, he ducked repeated questions by the judges about whether Labrador still holds the views the letter expressed.

"I sense the frustration," Hurst told the judges. "There's a feeling that the attorney general is trying to be cute or trying to have it both ways."

"Yes, there absolutely is," responded U.S. Circuit Judge Kim McLane Wardlaw, an appointee of Democratic former President Bill Clinton.

Idaho is among several Republican-led states that banned abortions after the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court in June 2022 overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that had recognized a nationwide right for women to obtain abortions.

Planned Parenthood and several medical providers in a lawsuit filed last year argued Labrador, by opining in his letter that they could face enforcement actions if they referred patients out of state for the procedure, had chilled their right to free speech, violating the U.S. Constitution's 1st Amendment.

"They silenced themselves for months here because the threat was very serious," Peter Neiman, a lawyer for Planned Parenthood at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, argued on Wednesday.

U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill agreed in July and issued a preliminary injunction blocking Labrador from enforcing Idaho’s criminal abortion statute in the way his letter interpreted it.

At Wednesday's arguments, Hurst argued Winmill had no basis to issue an injunction against Labrador, who plays no direct role in enforcing the state's abortion statute.

He stressed that medical licensure was instead a job for the state's boards of medicine and nursing, not the attorney general, and that the question of prosecution was an issue for local district attorneys not before the court.

But U.S. Circuit Judge William Fletcher, another Clinton appointee, said he was "rather surprised" by those arguments, which did not defend the merits of Labrador's opinion but instead were jurisdictional and "all procedure."

Wardlaw pressed Hurst to clarify whether Labrador's position was that the statute barred doctors from informing patients they could go across state lines to obtain abortions.

Hurst said Labrador has never taken such a position. But he called a referral to an out-of-state doctor a "separate matter to my mind."

The case is Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, v. Labrador, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 23-35518.

For Planned Parenthood: Peter Neiman of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

For Labrador: Solicitor General Alan Hurst

Read more:

Judge blocks Idaho prosecution of out-of-state abortion referrals

U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, ends constitutional right to abortion

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.