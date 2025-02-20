IDACORP's Fourth-Quarter Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

IDACORP, Inc. IDA reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of 70 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents by 11.1%. The company reported earnings of 61 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Full-year 2024 earnings were $5.50 per share compared with $5.14 last year. IDA’s earnings in 2024 benefited from continued strong customer growth, rate changes, spring and summer weather conditions that contributed to higher customer usage, and the use of tax credits under the company’s Idaho regulatory mechanism.



IDA’s Total Revenues

Total revenues for 2024 were $1.82 billion, up 3.4% from last year’s registered figure of $1.76 billion.

Highlights of IDA’s Q4 Release

Customer growth in the company’s service areas increased 2.6% year over year for the 12 months ended on Dec. 31, 2024. This, in turn, boosted operating income by $1.9 million compared to the year-ago level.



Total other O&M expenses were $13.2 million, higher than the year-earlier level. This was mainly driven by approximately $4.7 million of increased pension-related expenses and an approximate $7.5 million rise in wildfire mitigation program and related insurance expenses.



IDACORP's net income increased $6.6 million from the prior-year level, primarily due to higher net income at Idaho Power.



The company added 7.2 MWh of hydropower to its generation portfolio in 2024.

IDA’s Financial Highlights

As of Dec. 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $368.9 million compared with $327.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.



As of Dec. 31, 2024, long-term debt was $3.05 billion compared with $2.78 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



In 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was $594.4 million compared with $267 million last year.

IDA’s Guidance

IDACORP initiated its full-year 2025 earnings guidance of $5.65-$5.85 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $5.85 per share.



It projects capital expenditures to be in the range of $1-$1.1 billion in 2025.



The company expects O&M expenses to be in the range of $465-$475 million.



Management expects to add hydropower in the range of 6.5-8.5 MWh in 2025.

IDA’s Zacks Rank

