Idacorp Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $104.85, changing hands as low as $104.79 per share. Idacorp Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IDA's low point in its 52 week range is $85.3017 per share, with $114.185 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.10.

