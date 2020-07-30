IDACORP Reaffirms FY20 Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, electric utility IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $4.45 to $4.65 per share. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.54 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

This guidance assumes normal weather conditions over the balance of the year, and includes assumed levels of impact from COVID-19.

To-date, Idaho Power said it has not experienced significant disruption to its business operations, critical supply, chain shortages, or major declines in customer usage related to COVID-19, with the exception of decreases in commercial and industrial customer usage.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.