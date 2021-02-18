IDACORP Q4 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) reported fourth quarter earnings per share of $0.74, compared to $0.93, a year ago. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.67, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. IDACORP said its net income decreased primarily due to lower net income at Idaho Power and at IDACORP Financial Services, Inc.

IDACORP expects full-year 2021 earnings in the range of $4.60 to $4.80 per share. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $4.75, for the full year.

