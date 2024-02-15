News & Insights

Markets
IDA

IDACORP Q4 Profit Down, But Beats Estimates; Sees FY24 Earnings Below Market

February 15, 2024 — 06:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) reported Thursday its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company of $31.26 million or $0.61 per share, compared with $42.05 million or $0.83 per share last year.

Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the full year 2023, IDACORP reported net income attributable of $261.20 million or $5.14 per share, up from $258.98 million or $5.11 per share in 2022. The Street was looking for earnings of $5.13 per share.

For fiscal 2024, the company projects earnings in the range of $5.25 to $5.45 per share, while analysts project earnings of $5.46 per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.