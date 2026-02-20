IDACORP Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

IDACORP, Inc. IDA reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of 78 cents per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents by 5.4%. The company’s earnings improved 11.4% from 70 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Earnings for 2025 were $5.90 per share compared with $5.50 last year. IDA’s earnings in 2025 benefited from continued strong customer growth, rate changes, lower income tax expenses and the use of tax credits under the company's Idaho regulatory mechanism.

IDA’s Total Revenues

Total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $405.2 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $417 million by 2.9%. The metric climbed 1.8% from $398.1 million in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues for 2025 were $1.81 billion, down 0.7% from last year’s $1.83 billion.

Highlights of IDA’s Q4 Release

IDA’s customer volume increased 2.3% year over year for the 12 months ended on Dec. 31, 2025. This boosted operating income by $5.7 million from the year-ago level.



Other operations and maintenance expenses were $12.9 million, lower than the year-earlier level. This was mainly driven by lower labor-related costs and reduced expenses from thermal, transmission and distribution assets.



IDACORP's net income increased $5.7 million from the prior-year level due to higher net income at Idaho Power.



The company added 7 megawatt-hours (MWh) of hydropower to its generation portfolio in 2025.

IDA’s Financial Highlights

As of Dec. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $215.7 million compared with $368.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The long-term debt was $3.33 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, compared with $3.05 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



In 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was $601.8 million compared with $594.4 million last year.

IDA’s Guidance

IDACORP initiated its 2026 earnings guidance of $6.25-$6.45 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $6.42 per share, which lies near the higher end of the company’s guided range.



IDA projects capital expenditure of $1.3-$1.5 billion for 2026.



The company expects O&M expenses of $525-$535 million.



Management expects to add hydropower of 5.5-7.5 MWh in 2026.

IDA’s Zacks Rank

IDACORP currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

