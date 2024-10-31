News & Insights

Idacorp Q3 Profit Rises, But Misses Estimates; Revises Annual EPS Outlook - Update

October 31, 2024 — 06:52 am EDT

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) has increased the lower-end of its full-year EPS guidance to $5.35 - $5.45 from $5.30 - $5.45.

Analysts, on average, expect earnings of $5.41 per share for the year.

Q3 Results:

Idacorp revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $113.61 million, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $105.26 million, or $2.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Idacorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $113.61 Mln. vs. $105.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.12 vs. $2.07 last year.

