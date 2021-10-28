Idacorp Q3 Earnings - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds revised guidance)

Idacorp Inc. (IDA) announced a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $97.9 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $102.0 million, or $2.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Idacorp also tightened up the annual earnings guidance to $4.80-$4.90 per share from the earlier view of $4.70-$ 4.90 per share.

Idacorp Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $97.9 Mln. vs. $102.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.93 vs. $2.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.99

