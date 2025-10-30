IDACORP Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss, '25 EPS View Raised

IDACORP, Inc. IDA reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.26 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23 by 1.3%.



The company’s earnings improved 6.6% from $2.12 in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year improvement was due to continued customer growth and rate changes.

IDA’s Total Revenues

Total revenues in the third quarter of 2025 were $524.4 million, down 1.6% from the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $533 million. The metric also declined 0.8% from $528.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of IDA’s Q3 Release

IDA’s customer volume increased 2.3% year over year for the 12 months ended on Sept. 30, 2025. This boosted operating income by $7.8 million compared with the year-ago level.



Total operating expenses were $379.6 million, down 3.9% from the year-ago quarter.



IDACORP's net income was $124.6 million, up 9.5% from the prior-year level.

IDA’s Financial Highlights

As of Sept. 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $333.2 million compared with $368.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt was $3.33 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025 compared with $3.05 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



In the first nine months of 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was $464.1 million compared with $458 million in the prior-year period.

IDA’s Guidance

IDACORP raised its full-year 2025 earnings guidance range to $5.80-$5.90 per share from the previous range of $5.70-$5.85 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $5.84.



It still anticipates capital expenditures in the range of $1-$1.1 billion in 2025.



The company now expects O&M expenses in the band of $470-$480 million, up marginally from the previous range of $465-$475 million.



Management now expects to add hydropower in the range of 6.5-7 megawatt-hours (MWh) in 2025, lower than the previous range of 7-8 MWh.

IDA’s Zacks Rank

IDACORP currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 8.7%. The bottom line also increased 61.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 31 cents.



CNP generated revenues of $1.99 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%. The top line also came in 7.1% higher than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.86 billion.



NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 by nearly 8.7%. The bottom line was also up nearly 9.7% year over year.



In the third quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues were $7.96 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.11 billion by 1.86%. However, the top line improved 5.3% year over year.



Edison International EIX reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.34 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16 by 8.3%. The bottom line also increased 55% from $1.51 in the year-ago quarter.



Edison International's third-quarter operating revenues totaled $5.75 billion, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.61 billion by 2.6%. The top line also increased 10.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $5.2 billion.

