IDACORP Q2 Profit Tops Estimates; Reaffirms 2023 Earnings Guidance

August 03, 2023 — 07:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) reported second quarter net income attributable to company of $68.6 million, or $1.35 per share, compared with $64.3 million, or $1.27 per share, last year. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.33, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company said its net income increased $4.3 million year-over-year, due primarily to higher net income at Idaho Power.

IDACORP reaffirmed its previously reported full-year 2023 earnings guidance in the range of $4.95 to $5.15 per share.

